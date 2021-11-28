Who's Playing

No. 6 Notre Dame @ Stanford

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-1; Stanford 3-8

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Fighting Irish got themselves on the board against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, but Georgia Tech never followed suit. Notre Dame claimed a resounding 55 to nothing win over Georgia Tech at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45 to nothing. It was another big night for Notre Dame's RB Kyren Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Stanford suffered a grim 41-11 defeat to the California Golden Bears last week. The Cardinal were down 27-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Tanner McKee had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

This next matchup looks promising for the Fighting Irish, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Notre Dame's victory brought them up to 10-1 while Stanford's loss pulled them down to 3-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Notre Dame is 153rd worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. Stanford has experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 238th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Fighting Irish as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last five games against Notre Dame.