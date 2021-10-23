Through 2 Quarters

The Memphis Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but the UCF Knights are posing a tough problem. The Knights have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Memphis 14-7. UCF took a hit to their ego last week, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

UCF has been a nightmare for Memphis' offensive line with three sacks already. We'll see if UCF can continue to haunt the offensive line.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ UCF

Current Records: Memphis 4-3; UCF 3-3

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the UCF Knights and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Bounce House. If the matchup is anything like Memphis' 50-49 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in UCF's tilt against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. The Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7. QB Mikey Keene had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.15 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Navy Midshipmen at home last Thursday as they won 35-17. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for the Tigers' WR Calvin Austin III, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 69-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Knights going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

UCF is now 3-3 while Memphis sits at 4-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: UCF is 218th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 236th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida

Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

UCF have won four out of their last five games against Memphis.