Through 3 Quarters

Down ten at the end of last quarter, the UCLA Bruins have now snagged the lead. Sitting on a score of 30-20, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Bruins have been led by QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who so far has accumulated 229 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 99 yards. The Colorado Buffaloes have been relying on RB Alex Fontenot, who has punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Jarek Broussard, who has picked up 108 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Colorado has lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Colorado @ UCLA

Current Records: Colorado 3-6; UCLA 5-4

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Colorado Buffaloes are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. UCLA's week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like Colorado's 48-42 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between UCLA and the Utah Utes two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with UCLA falling 44-24 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. No one had a standout game offensively for UCLA, but they got scores from TE Greg Dulcich, RB Zach Charbonnet, and TE Michael Ezeike.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Colorado ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 37-34 win over the Oregon State Beavers. Colorado QB Brendon Lewis was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 170 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Buffaloes. K Cole Becker booted in three field goals, the longest a 52-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UCLA is now 5-4 while Colorado sits at 3-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UCLA is 208th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 278.4 on average. The Buffaloes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 223rd fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 134.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA and Colorado both have three wins in their last six games.