Who's Playing

Fresno State @ No. 7 USC

Current Records: Fresno State 1-1; USC 2-0

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are staring down a pretty large 12.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will square off against the USC Trojans at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 997 yards this week.

It was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 35-32 to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Bulldogs got a solid performance out of RB Jordan Mims, who rushed for two TDs and 122 yards on 21 carries.

Special teams collected 14 points for Fresno State. K Abraham Montano delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, USC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, winning 41-28. The team accrued 35 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. QB Caleb Williams and WR Jordan Addison were among the main playmakers for USC as the former passed for four TDs and 341 yards on 27 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for two TDs and 172 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Addison's 75-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

USC's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Stanford's offensive line to sack QB Tanner McKee five times for a total loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was DL Solomon Byrd and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Byrd.

USC's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Trojans' success rolls on or if the Bulldogs are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.