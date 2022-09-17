Who's Playing

San Diego State @ No. 14 Utah

Current Records: San Diego State 1-1; Utah 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the San Diego State Aztecs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Utah Utes at 10 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Diego State's strategy against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday. The Aztecs were the clear victors by a 38-7 margin over Idaho State. San Diego State QB Braxton Burmeister did work as he passed for one TD and 108 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 75 yards.

Meanwhile, Utah ran circles around the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, and the extra yardage (599 yards vs. 85 yards) paid off. Utah took their game at home with ease, bagging a 73-7 victory over Southern Utah. With the Utes ahead 45-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Cameron Rising, who passed for three TDs and 254 yards on 23 attempts, and TE Dalton Kincaid, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 107 yards. Kincaid hadn't helped his team much against the Florida Gators last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. With both the Aztecs and Utah swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 21-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.