Who's Playing
New Mexico State @ UTEP
Current Records: New Mexico State 0-2; UTEP 0-1
Last Season Records: UTEP 7-6; New Mexico State 2-10
What to Know
The New Mexico State Aggies and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since September of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against UTEP at 9 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Sun Bowl. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
A victory for New Mexico State just wasn't in the stars last Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 38 to nothing blowout to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. New Mexico State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for New Mexico State, but they got scores from WR Kordell David and QB Gavin Frakes.
Meanwhile, UTEP was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 45-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Miners were down 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gavin Hardison had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 244 yards on 42 attempts.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, the Aggies had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UTEP can exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Series History
UTEP and New Mexico State both have three wins in their last six games.
- Aug 28, 2021 - UTEP 30 vs. New Mexico State 3
- Nov 23, 2019 - New Mexico State 44 vs. UTEP 35
- Sep 22, 2018 - New Mexico State 27 vs. UTEP 20
- Sep 23, 2017 - New Mexico State 41 vs. UTEP 14
- Sep 03, 2016 - UTEP 38 vs. New Mexico State 22
- Sep 19, 2015 - UTEP 50 vs. New Mexico State 47