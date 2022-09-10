Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ UTEP

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-2; UTEP 0-1

Last Season Records: UTEP 7-6; New Mexico State 2-10

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since September of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against UTEP at 9 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Sun Bowl. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

A victory for New Mexico State just wasn't in the stars last Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 38 to nothing blowout to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. New Mexico State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for New Mexico State, but they got scores from WR Kordell David and QB Gavin Frakes.

Meanwhile, UTEP was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 45-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Miners were down 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gavin Hardison had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 244 yards on 42 attempts.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, the Aggies had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UTEP can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Series History

UTEP and New Mexico State both have three wins in their last six games.