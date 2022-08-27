The Illinois Fighting Illini host the Wyoming Cowboys in a non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are eager to kick off their 2022 campaigns in a style with a victory. Illinois' faithful will be in attendance hoping to give their guys a nice home-field advantage. They logged a 3-4 home record in 2021. Meanwhile, Wyoming had a 3-3 road record.

Kickoff from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Illini as 14-point favorites, up 4.5 points from the opening line in the latest Wyoming vs. Illinois odds. The over/under for total points is set at 43. Before locking in any Illinois vs. Wyoming picks or college football predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Wyoming and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Wyoming vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Wyoming spread: Fighting Illini -14

Illinois vs. Wyoming over/under: 43 points

Illinois vs. Wyoming money line: Fighting Illini -650, Cowboys +460

WYO: Over is 5-1 in Cowboys' last six games overall

ILL: Fighting Illini are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Wyoming can cover

Sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs will be a physical anchor in the middle of this defensive unit. Gibbs is a quick and strong force with terrific reaction time. The California native formed an outstanding duo with 2022 third-round pick Chad Muma. As a freshman, Gibbs was second on the team in total tackles (89) with four pass deflections.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout is a big-attacking presence on the defensive line. Godbout could consistently beat his man and get into the backfield. The Wisconsin native finished the campaign third on the team in total tackles (70), tied for second in TFL (7), and first in sacks (5). He would also get his hand up at the line of scrimmage, batting down five passes.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois owns a solid and versatile defense that consistently plays hard. The Illini have athletic playmakers all across the field, led by junior linebacker Tarique Barnes. Barnes always found a way around the ball last season due to his sure instincts and great awareness. The Tennessee native was named a team captain this year after a solid 2021 campaign.

He led the squad in total stops (80) along with two sacks and five pass deflections. Barnes tallied double-digit tackles in three games. He was also tied for first on the team in forced fumbles (2). Junior defensive back Devon Witherspoon is a reliable defender on the back end. Witherspoon led the team in pass deflections (9) along with 52 tackles.

