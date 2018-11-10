Iowa St. vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)

Current records: Iowa St. 6-3-1; Baylor 5-4-1

What to Know

Baylor are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34 points per game before their next match. They will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Baylor took an ego-bruising loss against West Virginia two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Baylor snuck past Oklahoma St. with a 35-31 victory.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Iowa St. coming into their contest against Kansas last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Iowa St. put the hurt on Kansas with a sharp 27-3 win.

Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3-1 and Baylor to 5-4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Iowa St. and Baylor clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.10

Prediction

The Cyclones are a big 17 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Iowa St. are 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 3-3-2 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cyclones as a 14 point favorite.

Series History

Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St..

2017 - Baylor Bears 13 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 23

2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 42 vs. Baylor Bears 45

2015 - Baylor Bears 45 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 27

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 24 degrees.