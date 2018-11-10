Iowa St. vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Iowa State vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Iowa St. 6-3-1; Baylor 5-4-1
What to Know
Baylor are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34 points per game before their next match. They will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Baylor took an ego-bruising loss against West Virginia two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Baylor snuck past Oklahoma St. with a 35-31 victory.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Iowa St. coming into their contest against Kansas last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Iowa St. put the hurt on Kansas with a sharp 27-3 win.
Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3-1 and Baylor to 5-4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Iowa St. and Baylor clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Cyclones are a big 17 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Iowa St. are 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 3-3-2 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cyclones as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St..
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 13 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 23
- 2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 42 vs. Baylor Bears 45
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 45 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 27
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 24 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
Alabama vs. MSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State square...
-
Sooners vs. Cowboys score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big 12 rivals No. 6 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State b...
-
Georgia vs. Auburn odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Auburn game 10,000 t...
-
Oklahoma vs. Okla. St. pick, live stream
The Bedlam game doesn't have huge Big 12 title implications, but can the Cowboys play spoiler...
-
Wazzu at Colorado pick, live stream
Washington State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive in Boulder