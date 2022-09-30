The James Madison Dukes (3-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. James Madison, which is playing in its first season at the FBS level, is coming off a four-point win over Appalachian State. Texas State bounced back from a loss to Baylor with a 34-0 win over Houston Baptist last week.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. The Dukes are favored by 21.5 points in the latest James Madison vs. Texas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Texas State vs. James Madison picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

James Madison vs. Texas State spread: James Madison -21.5

James Madison vs. Texas State over/under: 51.5 points

Why James Madison can cover

James Madison has been one of the most underrated stories in college football this season, taking full advantage of its first year in the FBS. The Dukes opened the year with blowout wins over Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State, despite being just 4.5-point favorites against MTSU. They are now coming off their best win of the season, as they pulled off a 32-28 upset at Appalachian State last week.

The Dukes trailed 28-10 at halftime before rattling off 22 unanswered points in the second half to pick up the 32-28 win. Senior quarterback Todd Centeio has been extremely efficient for James Madison, throwing for 656 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Dukes have covered the spread in six consecutive games, while Texas State has only recorded one road win in its last seven attempts.

Why Texas State can cover

This is a letdown spot for James Madison following its biggest win of the season. The Dukes also have games against Arkansas State, Marshall and Louisville coming up in the next month, making this a trap game on the schedule. Texas State was only a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor last week, so this spread is probably inflated.

The Bobcats put up 41 points against FIU and 34 points against Houston Baptist this season, so they are capable of keeping pace on Saturday afternoon. Junior quarterback Layne Hatcher has thrown for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns, while running back Ashtyn Hawkins has tallied 303 rushing yards and five scores. Texas State has covered the spread in four of its last six games.

