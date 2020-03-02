LOOK: Five-star Clemson recruit Korey Foreman solidifies commitment to Tigers with new tattoo

Quite literally, Korey Foreman has given a new, added meaning to the "All In" catchphrase. Clemson uses this as its recruiting and overall program motto, but the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2021 has decided to take it just a little bit further. Already hard-committed to Dabo Swinney's team, Foreman showed off a Tigers tattoo on his arm during a recent Rivals camp.

Foreman, from Centennial High School in Corona, California, should be the next great standout athlete along Clemson's defensive line. 247Sports gives Foreman a strong evaluation, noting that he fits the new prototype for an edge rusher:

Has a prototype frame for a strong side rush end. Has plenty of room to add good weight by the time he hits college. Is a versatile defensive end who could play in any scheme. Is very strong, quick off the ball and has multiple ways to beat a tackle. He plays with advanced technique, uses his hands well and has the power to bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the quarterback or beat him off the edge with quickness. He plays with a motor and is very good in backside pursuit. He's a plus athlete who's strong at the point of attack and shows enough athleticism to break down and make plays in space. Can continue to improve as an athlete but really checks off every box and is still filling out as he matures. Projects as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick.

Below is the video of Foreman's tattoo:

How serious is No. 1 overall player Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) about his Clemson commitment?



He put it in ink 💉🐅 😳 #AllIn



(@TIinClemson @PaulStrelowTI) pic.twitter.com/2OHAuihSQT — Rivals (@Rivals) March 1, 2020

Of course, Foreman is not the first recruit to get a tattoo to indicate his commitment. Perhaps the most famous recruiting story involves former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster ... who had an Auburn tattoo before eventually flipping to the Crimson Tide.