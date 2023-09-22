A group of Louisville football players rendered assistance to victims of a car crash that occurred Monday near L&N Stadium, Louisville Metro Police announced on social media. LMPD thanked members of the Cardinals program for helping right an overturned vehicle before authorities and emergency services arrived to the scene.

"UofL Football to the rescue ... On Monday afternoon, 4th Division police officers responded to a rollover accident in the intersection of Central and Floyd," the video message read. "Prior to the arrival of first responders, several nearby University of Louisville football players and some passing motorists helped flip the car back over. One person from the accident had minor injures, but will be O.K.!"

The video went on to show footage of the collision -- the aforementioned vehicle was blurred out -- before an unfiltered video showed the group of Cardinals players and other motorists coming to the aid of the vehicle.

The video then concluded with the message "TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK."

LMPD did not identify which players aided the rescue, though a school spokesperson told the Associated Press that junior wide receiver Jadon Thompson, a Cincinnati transfer, was among them.

Louisville is off to a 3-0 start in its first season under coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals next host Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.