Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his knee following a 51-14 loss to No. 3 Iowa, Terps coach Mike Locksley revealed on Tuesday. The senior receiver was in the midst of a breakout season after developing into the top option for Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Demus caught 28 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns through five games. Three of his five performances went for more than 100 yards receiving.

Demus had 61 yards receiving in the second quarter against the Hawkeyes before suffering the injury and fumbling at the 10-yard line while returning a kickoff as the Terrapins trailed just 10-7. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw an 8-yard touchdown pass just two plays later and the Hawkeyes went on to score 34 unanswered points in Demus' absence.

The senior from Washington, D.C., led the Terrapins in receiving by more than 200 yards. Sophomore Rakim Jarrett should step into a starring role next to Tagovailoa in Demus' absence. Maryland has six other players with at least 10 receptions.

Demus has not used his redshirt season or NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility, so he is able to return to College Park next season if he wishes. However, 247Sports ranked Demus as Maryland's second-best NFL draft prospect, so he could opt for the next level. Demus was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

Maryland travels to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes at 12 p.m. ET. on Saturday.