Massive bench-clearing brawl erupts at end of UNLV's overtime victory vs. Nevada

The end of Saturday's game between UNLV and Nevada erupted in a massive brawl between the two schools. The fight took place right after Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins caught a 19-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Kenyon Oblad in overtime to win 33-30.

Jenkins then goes over to the Nevada sideline and taunts Wolf Pack players and coaches. However, the fight gets going when Oblad is punched by Nevada defensive back Austin Arnold. Video of the event appears to show Oblad saying something to Arnold, which triggered the reaction. Regardless of how it started, that's when things began to escalate with UNLV players rushing over to defend Oblad. The benches cleared soon thereafter with the fight taking place along the wall of the end zone.

The broadcast version of the fight can be seen below.

Here is the broadcast angle of that crazy ending and fight in the Nevada/UNLV game pic.twitter.com/jXVke9ZTkv — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 1, 2019

Another angle of the fight shows a lot more detail from start to finish. However, it contains sensitive and offensive language, so we will not be showing it here. It can be found by clicking this link.

Afterward, a joint statement was made by athletic directors from both schools.

The events that occurred following today's football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state's only two NCAA programs.

We are examining all available video from the incident and are working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.

Rivalry games are at the heart of what should be great about intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to prioritize sportsmanship at all of our events, especially those between our two great institutions.

The game dropped Nevada to 7-5 and moved UNLV to 4-8. However, it was the last game for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez, who was relieved of his duties last week.