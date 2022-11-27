Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-4; Miami (FL) 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (FL) and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pitt will be strutting in after a win while the Hurricanes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Miami (FL) found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-10 punch to the gut against the Clemson Tigers last week. Miami (FL) was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Jacurri Brown had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 53 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Pitt sidestepped the Duke Blue Devils for a 28-26 victory. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for the Panthers' RB Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 17 carries.

The Hurricanes are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Miami (FL) won their first match against Pitt 31-19 last season, but Pitt managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.