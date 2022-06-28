The hits just keep on coming for Miami on the recruiting trail. Nathaniel Joseph, a four-star wide receiver out of Edison High School in Miami, committed Tuesday to the Hurricanes over several Power Five suitors including Louisville and Clemson.

"I love everything about Miami," Joseph said, according to 247Sports. "Even when I sit down and watch film with [offensive coordinator] coach [Josh] Gattis and go over how he wants to use me -- he breaks it down like no other. He lays it out plain and clear how he wants to use me and shows me how I can make an impact in his offense. I mean, it's just great."

News of Joseph's commitment to the Hurricanes comes just two days after Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback out of Pittsburg, California, chose coach Mario Cristobal's program over Florida.

Joseph is ranked No. 105 overall and is the 17th-ranked wide receiver in the current recruiting cycle. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder is slated to play in the All-American Bowl after the season. Andrew Ivins, southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Miami recruiting class.

"A playmaking slot receiver with an elite burst that doubles as a dangerous return man," Ivins wrote. "Can attack the flats and turn short little drive routes into long gains. Ability to quickly start/stop makes it difficult for defenders to corral him. Makes up for his smaller catch radius with his overall feel for the position as he understands how to beat zone coverage and work for his quarterback. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and owns rather reliable hands. Not much context available when it comes to top-end speed, but was able to break 4.2 in the short shuttle the spring before his junior season and has outran plenty of talented defenses under the lights down in South Florida.

"Has experience lining up in the backfield and could be utilized on jet sweeps or quick swing passes following pre-snap motion. Will need to develop some core strength once he reaches the next level as it won't be as easy to slip away from college-sized linebackers and safeties."

Joseph is the ninth player to commit to the Hurricanes in the current recruiting class. That class is currently ranked No. 36 overall in the 247Sports composite Class of 2023 team recruiting rankings.