Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback and the No. 45 overall player in the Class of 2023, committed to Miami live on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday. Rashada chose the Hurricanes over a group of finalists that included Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

"Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time," Rashada said. "Miami has a California vibe, that's what set it off a bit."

Rashada is a 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Pittsburg (California) High School. He is the seventh-ranked quarterback and fifth-ranked player in the state in the current recruiting cycle. He threw for 2,220 yards, tossed 27 touchdowns, rushed for 193 yards and scored once on the ground as a sophomore in 2021.

Chris Singletary, national recruiting expert for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Rashada:

Stands tall in the pocket with the mobility to avoid the rush and buy time to make plays under pressure. He has poise and does a nice job making plays off platform. Mechanically he has a smooth effortless throwing motion. He is able to get the ball out quickly generating power from his lower body to have the ball snap out of his hand. Does a good job changing speeds and adding touch on his throws when need be to either fit the pass into tight windows or to complete throws over defenders. Good ball placement on passes where only the receiver is able to make the play. I like his anticipation on his throws where you can see that he is throwing his receivers open and out of harm's way from the defense.

Rashada's pledge gives coach Mario Cristobal eight commitments in the Class of 2023. The Hurricanes have jumped from No. 42 to No. 29 in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.