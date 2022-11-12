Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field Saturday after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter against Indiana with the No. 2 Buckeyes leading the Hoosiers 28-7.

Williams took the ball on second-and-6 on the edge of the red zone and was tackled on a routine stretch play. Despite a seemingly routine tackle, Williams quickly realized he injured his right leg and called for a trainer. He was carried off the field by trainers and left the sideline on a cart. Williams didn't put any pressure on his right leg.

Williams exploded for 147 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the first half against Indiana. In just nine games this season, Williams rushed for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the two previous games that starting running back TreVeyon Henderson missed, Williams rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 carries.

The loss continues what has been a frustrating season of injuries for Ohio State's running backs. Henderson has missed multiple games with a nagging foot injury. Henderson has not cleared 20 carries since Sept. 24, and is not available against Indiana. Arizona State transfer Chip Trayanum plays linebacker, but switched to running back to help with the depth issues. However, he is unavailable against Indiana after getting dinged up in practice.

True freshman running back Dallan Hayden entered the game in Williams' place for the next two plays. However, the Buckeyes failed to reach a first down after going for it on fourth-and-1. Williams came into Saturday with 54 carries for 255 yards. No other active running back has more than 10 carries.