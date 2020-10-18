NC State quarterback Devin Leary will miss anywhere between four to eight weeks as he recovers from a broken fibula, the school announced on Sunday. Leary, a redshirt sophomore, sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Wolfpack's 31-20 victory vs. Duke on Saturday and had to be carted off the field in an air cast.

According to NC State, Leary had successful surgery on Sunday morning. Given when the injury occurred, Leary is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season.

Leary suffered the fracture after his left ankle was twisted awkwardly underneath him while he was sliding after a run. He later returned to the sidelines on crutches and wearing a boot.

"It doesn't look like we'll have him for a while," coach Dave Doeren said after the game, via ESPN. "He's a tough kid and hate it for him to get injured like that because I know how much this game means to him, this team means to him."

NC State (4-1) will likely turn to Bailey Hockman as the starter. Hockman, a redshirt junior who transferred from Florida State, has three game appearances so far and came off the bench against Duke after Leary's injury and was 4-of-7 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown.