The Nebraska Cornhuskers play their first true road game of the season when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday in a Big Ten matchup. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) opened the 2022 campaign with a neutral-site contest against Northwestern before playing four consecutive home games, a stretch that concluded with a 35-21 victory against Indiana last Saturday. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) are looking to avoid a third straight loss after being trounced 49-10 at Ohio State last week.

Kickoff at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers are 3-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers spread: Cornhuskers -3

Nebraska vs. Rutgers over/under: 50.5 points

Nebraska vs. Rutgers money line: Cornhuskers -150, Scarlet Knights +125

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 contests following a straight-up win

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games

Why Nebraska can cover



After spending the last two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, where he rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 touchdowns in 20 games, Anthony Grant has been a strong addition to the Cornhuskers' ground attack. The junior has gained more than 100 yards in four of his five contests and is sixth in the nation with 600 on 114 carries. Grant ran a career-high 32 times for 136 yards in the win against the Hoosiers, becoming the first Cornhusker with 30 carries in a game since 2017.

Grant is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with quarterback Casey Thompson, who has run for five scores after totaling the same amount in 19 contests over three seasons at the University of Texas. The junior signal-caller has posted a pair of 300-yard performances in his first year at Nebraska as he has completed 64.3% of his pass attempts for 1,265 yards and seven TDs. Junior wideout Trey Palmer is the leading receiver for the Cornhuskers with 36 catches for 480 yards and a pair of scores.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have played well defensively this season as they rank 18th in the nation in both total defense (278.8 yards allowed) and rushing defense (95.6). Rutgers is 29th against the pass (186.6 yards) but was even better in last Saturday's 49-10 loss at Ohio State. Entering with an average of 339 yards through the air, the Buckeyes were limited to 161 in the rout.

Despite being held to 10 points for the second consecutive game, the Scarlet Knights received a solid performance from running back Samuel Brown V. The freshman recorded 15 carries for 79 yards to raise his season total to a team-high 210 rushing yards. Brown is tied with Kyle Monangai and Al-Shadee Salaam for first on the team with two touchdown runs.

