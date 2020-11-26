The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish have their sights set on the College Football Playoff, but first they'll need to get through the 25th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday afternoon. UNC (6-2) has been rolling offensively, scoring 43.1 points per game behind quarterback Sam Howell, but the Irish defense is one of the top 10 units in the nation. Notre Dame (7-0) also can get it done on offense, with fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book leading an offense that averages 37.6 points.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 66.5.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Fighting Irish -5.5

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina over-under: 68

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina money line: Fighting Irish -210, Tar Heels +170

ND: WR Javon McKinley has 15 catches for 243 yards over the last three games.

UNC: RB Javonte Williams has topped 100 yards in five of his last six games.

Why Notre Dame can cover



Notre Dame is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 after totaling more than 450 yards in its previous game, and Book is leading a potent offense that puts up 462 per game. He has thrown for 1,818 yards, with 11 TDs and one interception. He threw for 283 yards as the Irish put up 557 in a 45-31 win against Boston College before the off week. Kyren Williams is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and faces a defense that allows almost 152 rushing yards per game.

The Irish are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 overall, and the defense will give the Heels trouble. The unit allows 304 yards per game (85 on the ground), and has 21 sacks and 12 takeaways. Defensive ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Isaiah Foskey have 3.5 sacks apiece, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has 1.5 takedowns, an interception and a fumble return for a TD. Safety Kyle Hamilton (team-high 39 tackles) and linebacker Drew White (37) make plays all over the field.

Why North Carolina can cover

UNC is 25-7 against the spread in its last 32 at home against a team with a winning road record, and Howell is among the nation's best QBs. He is third in FBS in passing yards (2,631) and eighth in yards per game (328.9), and he is tied for second with 23 TD passes. Dyami Brown has eight TDs and 829 receiving yards (18.4 per catch). Fellow wideout Dazz Newsome went for 189 yards and two TDs in a 59-53 win against Wake Forest in UNC's last game.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 ATS in their last four after an ATS loss, but the win against Wake showed how potent the offense can be. UNC has two backs over 800 rushing yards, and Javonte Williams went for 101 against Wake to give him a team-high 868. He averages 7.2 yards per carry and has 15 TDs, while Michael Carter averages 7.0 yards per attempt. Defensively, the Heels have 27 sacks, led by linebacker Tomon Fox with 4.5, and nine takeaways.

