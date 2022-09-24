The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon. UNC is coming off consecutive road wins over Appalachian State and Georgia State. Notre Dame bounced back from a two-game skid with a 24-17 win over Cal last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread: North Carolina -2.5

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame over/under: 5.5 points

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has not played the cleanest games so far this season, but it has escaped with wins over Appalachian State and Georgia State. The Tar Heels have been one of the most explosive teams in college football, led by quarterback Drake Maye. He has completed 74.2% of his passes for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.

Maye has also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown, so he will be difficult for Notre Dame to contain. The Fighting Irish have already lost games to Ohio State and Marshall this season, and they barely came away with a win over Cal last week. North Carolina has been tough to beat at home, winning eight of its last nine games.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame got off to a rocky start under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, losing to Ohio State and Marshall. However, the Fighting Irish led the Buckeyes at halftime and covered the 17-point spread, so that loss should not be viewed as a huge negative. They bounced back from the loss to Marshall with a win over Cal last week, taking some pressure off the team heading into this game.

North Carolina has not been able to slow anyone down defensively, which is going to be a problem against a talented team like Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will also be the best defensive team that North Carolina has faced. Notre Dame has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games, and it has won nine of its last 10 road games.

