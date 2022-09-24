Who's Playing

Fordham @ Ohio

Current Records: Fordham 3-0; Ohio 1-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Fordham Rams can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will square off against the Ohio Bobcats on the road at 2 p.m. ET at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Rams know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Ohio likes a good challenge.

It was a close one, but last week Fordham sidestepped the Albany Great Danes for a 48-45 win. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Ohio last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 43-10 defeat to the Iowa State Cyclones. Ohio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 30-3. QB Kurtis Rourke had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 194 yards passing.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Ohio's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. Giving up four turnovers, Ohio had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Rams can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.30

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bobcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bobcats as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.