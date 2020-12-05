Who's Playing

Baylor @ No. 11 Oklahoma

Current Records: Baylor 2-5; Oklahoma 6-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners won both of their matches against the Baylor Bears last season (34-31 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Oklahoma will take on Baylor at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Bears will need to watch out since the Sooners have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Two weeks ago, Oklahoma turned the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 492 yards to 246. Oklahoma put the hurt on Oklahoma State with a sharp 41-13 win. Oklahoma's victory was all the more impressive since the Cowboys were averaging only 17.83 points allowed on the season. It was another big night for Oklahoma's QB Spencer Rattler, who passed for four TDs and 301 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Sooners' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Oklahoma State's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 18 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Ronnie Perkins and LB Nik Bonitto, who each racked up two sacks.

Baylor can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Kansas State Wildcats last week. The final score was a hard-fought 32-31. Baylor QB Charlie Brewer was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 349 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 56 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Brewer this season. Brewer's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Sooners are now 6-2 while Baylor sits at 2-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oklahoma comes into the contest boasting the seventh most passing yards per game in the nation at 343.9. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 102.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last six years.