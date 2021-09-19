Through 3 Quarters

A great path to victory is to simply outgain your opponent on the field, and that's working so far for the Ole Miss Rebels (with 629 yards vs. 265 yards). After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Tulane Green Wave as the Rebels lead 61-21. QB Matt Corral has led the way so far for Ole Miss, as he has passed for three TDs and 335 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 68 yards.

Ole Miss has been riding high on the performance of Corral, who has passed for three TDs and 335 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 68 yards. Corral's 50-yard touchdown toss to WR Jonathan Mingo in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Ole Miss and Tulane came into this matchup with previous-game wins. It's looking like Ole Miss will be able to keep the momentum, but the Green Wave still have a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Tulane @ No. 17 Ole Miss

Current Records: Tulane 1-1; Ole Miss 2-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are staring down a pretty large 14-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Tulane took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 69-20 victory over the Morgan State Bears. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-7.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 242 more yards than your opponent like Ole Miss did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Austin Peay Governors 54-17 at home. With the Rebels ahead 37-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their QB Matt Corral was on fire, passing for five TDs and 265 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Austin Peay's offensive line to sack the QB four times total. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Their wins bumped Tulane to 1-1 and Ole Miss to 2-0. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 14-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.