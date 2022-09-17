Who's Playing

Montana State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Montana State 2-0; Oregon State 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Montana State Bobcats can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 8 p.m. ET at Providence Park.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bobcats' strategy against the Morehead State Eagles last week. Montana State claimed a resounding 63-13 victory over Morehead State at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.

Meanwhile, things were close when Oregon State and the Fresno State Bulldogs clashed last week, but Oregon State ultimately edged out the opposition 35-32. Oregon State's RB Deshaun Fenwick was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon

Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 14-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.