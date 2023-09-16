The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) in a conference battle on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are looking to win their first road game of the year after they dominated Delaware 63-7 at home on Sept. 9. Meanwhile, Illinois fell to Kansas 34-23. In 2021, Illinois beat Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are 14-point favorites in Penn State vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points is 48. Before locking in any Illinois vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Illinois and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Illinois vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Illinois spread: Nittany Lions -14

Penn State vs. Illinois over/under: 48 points

Penn State vs. Illinois money line: Nittany Lions -604, Fighting Illini +438

PSU: Penn State has hit the 1H money line in nine of last 11 games

ILL: Illinois has hit the 1Q game total Under in seven of last eight games

Penn State vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

Penn State vs. Illinois live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have a disruptive defense. Through two games, Penn State ranks sixth in scoring (11), and fourth in both total defense (224) and (110) passing yards allowed. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs is an explosive athlete with terrific quickness in the middle of the field. Jacobs is first on the team in total tackles (10) and two QB hits.

Sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter gives the defense another rangy defender on the second level. Carter has a knack for generating pressure and getting into the backfield. The Pennsylvania native has logged 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his career at Penn State. On Sept. 2 versus West Virginia, Carter had one tackle and one sack. Sophomore defensive tackle Zane Durant is a reliable run stopper upfront. Durant recorded six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack last week. See which team to pick here.

Why Ilinois can cover

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer has terrific athleticism. The Ole Miss transfer has thrown for 408 yards with three passing scores through two games. He also leads the team in rushing yards (139) and rushing touchdowns (2).

Junior running back Reggie Love III is another effective option in the backfield. Love III utilizes his quick feet and solid vision to hit the open hole in a flash. The Missouri native currently has 20 carries for 108 rushing yards. Junior receiver Isaiah Williams provides the Fighting Illini with secure hands with great releases. Williams ranks first on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (150). See which team to pick here.

How to make Illinois vs. Penn State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting that the teams combine for 41 points. The model also shows one side of the spread is hitting nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.