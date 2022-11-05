Who's Playing

Houston @ SMU

Current Records: Houston 5-3; SMU 4-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the Houston Cougars are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. SMU and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

SMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last week, winning 45-34. SMU can attribute much of their success to WR Rashee Rice, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 180 yards. Rice's performance made up for a slower contest against the Cincinnati Bearcats two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Houston was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the South Florida Bulls last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Houston took down South Florida 42-27. The Cougars' QB Clayton Tune was on fire, passing for four TDs and 380 yards on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tune's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Nathaniel Dell in the second quarter.

The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought SMU up to 4-4 and Houston to 5-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU comes into the game boasting the ninth most passing yards per game in the nation at 325. Houston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 21 passing touchdowns, good for 18th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

SMU and Houston both have three wins in their last six games.