South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)
Current records: South Carolina 3-3-1; Tennessee 3-4-1
What to Know
South Carolina have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point point margin of victory.
It was close but no cigar for South Carolina as they fell 23-26 to Texas A&M two weeks ago. On a positive note, Jake Bentley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was a contest Tennessee are hoping to forget as they lost a 21-58 blowout to Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 14-42.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a big 9 point favorite against the Volunteers.
This season, South Carolina are 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gamecocks, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5 point favorite.
Series History
South Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.
- 2017 - Tennessee Volunteers 9 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 15
- 2016 - South Carolina Gamecocks 24 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 21
- 2015 - Tennessee Volunteers 27 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame and Navy square off in San Diego
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Texas visits rival Oklahoma State
-
No. 7 Georgia tops No. 9 Florida, 36-17
The No. 9 Gators put up a fight, but ultimately they were not deep enough to outlast the D...
-
Butt fumble costs TCU vs. Kansas
This might have been the word week in the history of TCU football
-
Texas at Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Cowboys are in two different spots coming into their Week 9 game