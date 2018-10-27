South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)

Current records: South Carolina 3-3-1; Tennessee 3-4-1

What to Know

South Carolina have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point point margin of victory.

It was close but no cigar for South Carolina as they fell 23-26 to Texas A&M two weeks ago. On a positive note, Jake Bentley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a contest Tennessee are hoping to forget as they lost a 21-58 blowout to Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 14-42.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a big 9 point favorite against the Volunteers.

This season, South Carolina are 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gamecocks, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

South Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.