South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee football game

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)

Current records: South Carolina 3-3-1; Tennessee 3-4-1

What to Know

South Carolina have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point point margin of victory.

It was close but no cigar for South Carolina as they fell 23-26 to Texas A&M two weeks ago. On a positive note, Jake Bentley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a contest Tennessee are hoping to forget as they lost a 21-58 blowout to Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 14-42.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $70.70

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a big 9 point favorite against the Volunteers.

This season, South Carolina are 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gamecocks, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

South Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.

  • 2017 - Tennessee Volunteers 9 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 15
  • 2016 - South Carolina Gamecocks 24 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 21
  • 2015 - Tennessee Volunteers 27 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 24
