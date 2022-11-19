The fourth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs aim to keep their perfect record intact when they visit the Big 12-rival Baylor Bears on Saturday. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) has finished without a loss or tie twice in the history of the program, last doing so when it went 13-0 in 2010. The Horned Frogs had their worst offensive performance of the season last week but still managed to post a 17-10 victory at then-No. 18 Texas. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) had its three-game winning streak halted last Saturday as it was thrashed at home 31-3 by 19th-ranked Kansas State.

Kickoff at McLane Stadium in Waco, Tex.is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs are 2-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.

TCU vs. Baylor spread: Horned Frogs -2

TCU vs. Baylor over/under: 57 points

TCU vs. Baylor money line: Horned Frogs -135, Bears +1115

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Baylor

BAY: The Bears are 22-8 ATS in their last 30 games against teams with winning records

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs own a 57-53-7 record in the all-time series and have actually had more success on the road, where they've gone 29-24-1 as opposed to 28-29-4 at home. TCU has won six of the last seven overall meetings, with the only loss during that span coming in triple overtime in 2019. It has performed well of late offensively, scoring at least 30 points in four of its last five victories against the Bears.

TCU is becoming known for big plays as it is first in the nation with 15 that have gone for at least 50 yards. The Horned Frogs also are No. 1 in the FBS with nine plays of 60 or more yards and lead all Power 5 schools with 13 touchdowns of 50 or more yards while senior Max Duggan ranks first among Power 5 quarterbacks with 15 TD passes of at least 20 yards. Junior running back Kendre Miller has posted five straight 100-yard performances, the program's longest streak since Lonta Hobbs had a five-gamer in 2002, and has run for at least one touchdown in every contest this year.

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears will be motivated by the fact they still have a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game and defend their title. They also will be looking to return to form offensively as they scored at least 35 points in four consecutive games before being limited to just a field goal last week. Despite that performance, Baylor is averaging 34.8 points this season.

Richard Reese also is hoping to get back on track as he has rushed for only 61 yards over his last two outings after posting back-to-back 100-yard efforts. He leads the Bears with 852 yards and needs 30 to break the program record by a freshman set in 2013 by Shock Linwood. Reese is second in the nation among freshmen in both rushing yards and rushing TDs (13).

