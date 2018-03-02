Tennessee football gains commitment from Stanford QB Keller Chryst

Plenty will be changing for Tennessee Volunteers football this season, and it's now clear the quarterback room will be part of that overhaul as Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst announced late Thursday night that he has decided to head to Knoxville as a graduate transfer this offseason.

Chryst has played in 23 games over the last three years for Stanford, completing 55.4 percnet of his passes for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He took over as starter midway through the 2016 season but was ultimately benched during 2017 for K.J. Costello, who looks to continue leading the Cardinal next season.

The announcement came via Twitter on Thursday night, one week after Chryst visited Tennessee. He will compete with Jarrett Guarantano, Will McBride and three-star true freshman JT Shrout for the starting job in 2018. Guarantano led the way for the Vols most of the way through 2017 but finished 2-6 over games in which he had at least 12 attempts. McBride saw action in two games but primarily played in a blowout loss to Missouri.