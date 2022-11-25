The No. 10 Tennessee Vols will try to bounce back from a terrible outing against South Carolina when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Tennessee has now dropped two of its last three games following its 63-38 setback at South Carolina. Vanderbilt has put together an unexpected two-game stretch, beating then-No. 24 Kentucky and Florida.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 14 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.

Here are several college football odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread: Tennessee -14

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 64 points

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +360, Tennessee -480

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has responded to its five-game losing streak with a remarkable two-game stretch, knocking off Kentucky and Florida in consecutive weeks. The Commodores were 17-point underdogs to the Wildcats and were 14-point underdogs against the Gators. Quarterback Mike Wright threw three touchdowns against Florida, while senior running back Ray Davis rushed for 122 yards.

Wright has thrown for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns overall this season, while also rushing for 467 yards and five touchdowns. Tennessee is coming off a loss that knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture, and they are going to be without their star quarterback, Hendon Hooker (ACL), for the remainder of the season. Vanderbilt has been the profitable team to back in this series over the past few years, covering the spread in five of the last six games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee might be coming off a rough showing against South Carolina, but the Vols have still covered the spread in eight of their 11 games this season and have plenty of reasons to be motivated for this game. They have a chance to make their first appearance in a New Year's Six-type bowl game since the 2000 Fiesta Bowl. Backup quarterback Joe Milton III spent time as a starter at Michigan and last year with the Vols, so he certainly has the experience to step in and keep Tennessee clicking.

Milton has completed 23 of 33 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 72 yards on seven carries, so Tennessee's offense should be able to move the ball just fine on Saturday. Vanderbilt has gone 3-14 in its last 17 home games and is 5-13 in its last 18 games overall.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks

