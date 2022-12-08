The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.

Owens' commitment finalizes what's been a wild recruiting saga. He originally committed to Texas in February 2021, decommitted four months later, committed to Louisville in June 2022, then flipped to the Aggies right before he signed above the dotted line.

"This has been a journey, but it is MY journey," said Owens, who starred for El Campo in Texas. "God has Blessed me with a gift and I am Thankful. Nobody truly knows what this process is like unless you have been through it.

"This is a business as we all can see," he continued. "People root for you when you go to a school they want you to then flip on you when you decide different. For the recruits in the future: Don't let anyone get in your head or change who you are. Do what is best for you and your family. Do your own research and stay true to yourself."

With Owens in the fold, Texas A&M's 2023 class is ranked 24th nationally and seventh in the SEC, according to 247Sports.

Gabe Brooks, a midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, comped Owens to Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, writing in a scouting report that Owens, "Continues to look like one of the best 2023 running backs in the country, if not the best. Possesses requisite physical tools with excellent multi-sport data and extensive in-game context to paint a picture of a high-potential back. Projects as a high-major multi-year impact player with NFL Draft early-round ceiling."