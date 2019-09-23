Texas down three defensive backs with injuries suffered in win over Oklahoma State
Josh Thompson, Jalen Green and Caden Sterns all left the game with various injuries
No. 11 Texas opened Big 12 play with a 36-30 win over Oklahoma State, but it didn't come without a hefty price. On Monday, coach Tom Herman confirmed to reporters that three defensive backs would miss games with injury sustained in the win. First, Herman confirmed that Josh Thompson would miss "significant time" with a broken foot while cornerback Jalen Green will miss a month with a dislocated shoulder. Caden Sterns has a tibia injury and is also out for a month.
Taylor Estes of Horns247 reported that Thompson could miss anywhere between eight to 10 weeks since his injury will require surgery. Thompson, who sustained his injury in the fourth quarter, could potentially miss the rest of the season depending on his recovery time. Having played in the four games on the season, he would still be eligible for a redshirt if he's not able return this season.
Green sustained his injury towards the end of the second quarter against the Cowboys, and his timeline for return was indeed expected to be around a month, per Horns247. Sterns' injury was initially expected to be less severe than Green's or Thompson's, and he might be able to return for Texas' Oct. 5 road trip at West Virginia following the open week. The earliest it would appear that anyone would be able to return is the Oct. 26 game at TCU.
Keep in mind: this secondary was already missing sophomore safety B.J. Foster and redshirt freshman defensive back DeMarvion Overshown for the Big 12 opener. Foster had been nursing a hamstring injury, and Overshown was dealing with a back problem. Both injuries are considered more of the week-to-week variety, however.
