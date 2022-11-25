Who's Playing

Nevada @ UNLV

Current Records: Nevada 2-9; UNLV 4-7

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Rebels didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-25 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UNLV was far and away the favorite. No one had a standout game offensively for UNLV, but they got one touchdown from WR Jeff Weimer.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. P Daniel Gutierrez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Nevada was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 41-14 punch to the gut against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Nevada was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Dalevon Campbell, who caught three passes for one TD and 120 yards. Campbell had some trouble finding his footing against the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

This next game looks promising for UNLV, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rebels, who are 5-4 against the spread.

The losses put UNLV at 4-7 and the Wolf Pack at 2-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the matchup having picked the ball off 13 times, good for 15th in the nation. But Nevada enters the contest with only six thrown interceptions, good for 23rd best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last seven games against UNLV.