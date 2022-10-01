Who's Playing

Arizona State @ No. 6 USC

Current Records: Arizona State 1-3; USC 4-0

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The night started off rough for ASU last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to the Utah Utes. ASU was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Emory Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week USC sidestepped the Oregon State Beavers for a 17-14 victory. The Trojans can attribute much of their success to RB Travis Dye, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 19 carries.

USC's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Sun Devils have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 25.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take ASU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

ASU is now 1-3 while USC sits at 4-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: ASU enters the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for 20th in the nation. But the Trojans haven't thrown an interception yet this season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won five out of their last seven games against Arizona State.