Who's Playing
Arizona State @ No. 6 USC
Current Records: Arizona State 1-3; USC 4-0
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The night started off rough for ASU last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to the Utah Utes. ASU was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Emory Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week USC sidestepped the Oregon State Beavers for a 17-14 victory. The Trojans can attribute much of their success to RB Travis Dye, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 19 carries.
USC's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
The Sun Devils have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 25.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take ASU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
ASU is now 1-3 while USC sits at 4-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: ASU enters the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for 20th in the nation. But the Trojans haven't thrown an interception yet this season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
USC have won five out of their last seven games against Arizona State.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Arizona State 31 vs. USC 16
- Nov 07, 2020 - USC 28 vs. Arizona State 27
- Nov 09, 2019 - USC 31 vs. Arizona State 26
- Oct 27, 2018 - Arizona State 38 vs. USC 35
- Oct 28, 2017 - USC 48 vs. Arizona State 17
- Oct 01, 2016 - USC 41 vs. Arizona State 20
- Sep 26, 2015 - USC 42 vs. Arizona State 14