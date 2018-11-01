Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: Virginia 6-2; Pittsburgh 4-4

What to Know

Virginia will square off against Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Virginia are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point point margin of victory.

Virginia might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over North Carolina last week, winning 31-21.

As for Pittsburgh, they had a rough outing against Notre Dame three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Pittsburgh walked away with a 54-45 win over Duke. Yes, you read that final score correctly. Yes, this was football.

Virginia ended up a good deal behind Pittsburgh when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 14-31. Maybe Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 PM ET

Friday at 7:30 PM ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a big 7 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Virginia are 6-1-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last 4 years.