WATCH: Alabama wins national championship on gorgeous 41-yard TD pass in OT

Alabama pulled off an incredible comeback victory against Georgia in Monday's national championship game, and they did it in just about the most storybook fashion you can imagine.

Down by three points and needing a touchdown to win in the first overtime series, Alabama backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- a true freshman who replaced starter Jalen Hurts at halftime -- threw an absolute dime to wideout Devonta Smith for a 41-yard game-winning touchdown strike.

It was an absolutely incredible finish.

What a game. What a finish.



Alabama does what Alabama does. pic.twitter.com/OITczvp4n1 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2018

Alabama trailed by 13 points twice in the game and entered the fourth quarter down by 10 points before storming back.