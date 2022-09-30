Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Army West Point

Current Records: Georgia State 0-4; Army West Point 1-2

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Georgia State Panthers at noon ET Oct. 1 at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights should still be feeling good after a victory, while Georgia State will be looking to get back in the win column.

A well-balanced attack led Army over the Villanova Wildcats every single quarter on their way to victory two weeks ago. Army was completely in charge, breezing past Villanova 49-10 at home. Army was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Tyson Riley, who rushed for one TD and 158 yards on 21 carries, and QB Tyhier Tyler, who rushed for three TDs and 77 yards. Riley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Panthers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last Thursday was not particularly close, with Georgia State falling 41-24. QB Darren Grainger wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia State; Grainger threw two interceptions.

Army is now 1-2 while Georgia State sits at 0-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Army enters the contest with only one thrown interception, good for ninth best in the nation. But the Panthers enter the game having picked the ball off five times, good for 20th in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Army West Point and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.