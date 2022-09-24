Who's Playing

Arizona @ California

Current Records: Arizona 2-1; California 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road. Arizona and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota State Bison last week, sneaking past 31-28. Arizona QB Jayden de Laura was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 229 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

California came within a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. Despite the defeat, the Golden Bears got a solid performance out of QB Jack Plummer, who passed for one TD and 184 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards.

Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arizona's win lifted them to 2-1 while California's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Arizona's success rolls on or if California is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.45

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against California in the last eight years.