Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Bucknell 0-2; Central Michigan 0-2

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Bucknell came up short against the VMI Keydets last week, falling 24-14.

Meanwhile, CMU came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars last week, falling 38-24. The Chippewas were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.50

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 37.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.