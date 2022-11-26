Michigan has largely been dominated by Ohio State in its rivalry since the turn of the century, winning just four games in 21 head-to-head battles from 1999-2019. But with the No. 3 Wolverines dominating the No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, coupled with their 42-27 blowout win in Ann Arbor last season, the tide finally seems to be turning for the Maize and Blue -- and the players aren't afraid to puff out their chests out about it.

After Saturday's game, Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil led a group of celebrating teammates to midfield and planted a Michigan flag right in the middle of Ohio State's "O." The players then posed in front of the flag for pictures, adding salt to the wounds of any Buckeyes fans who stayed in their seats distraught over the game they just witnessed.

While this moment may mean more down the line because it came in a rivalry game, it isn't the first time a player planted their team's flag at Ohio State. Then-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield did the honors in September 2017 after dicing up the Buckeyes defense for 386 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-16 Sooners win.

Michigan, which stands a perfect 12-0 and has now beaten Ohio State twice in a row for the first time since 1999-2000, will play for a spot in the College Football Playoff in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis. As for Ohio State, its playoff hopes are all but extinguished following its first loss of the season, one that could put coach Ryan Day on the hot seat heading into 2023.