Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ New Mexico State

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-6; New Mexico State 5-6

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will face off against the New Mexico State Aggies on the road at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State should still be riding high after a win, while the Beacons will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Valpo as they lost 24 to nothing to the Drake Bulldogs two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State took their contest on the road last week with ease, bagging a 49-14 victory over the Liberty Flames. With New Mexico State ahead 28-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. QB Diego Pavia had a dynamite game for New Mexico State; he passed for three TDs and 214 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 125 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Pavia has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Pavia's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Beacons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 30.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.

Valparaiso's loss took them down to 5-6 while New Mexico State's win pulled them up to 5-6. We'll see if Valpo can steal the Aggies' luck or if New Mexico State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 30-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.