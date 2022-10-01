Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 13 Oregon

Current Records: Stanford 1-2; Oregon 3-1

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.

Last week, Oregon turned the game against the Washington State Cougars into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 625 yards to 416. Oregon skirted past Washington State 44-41. Oregon QB Bo Nix was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 428 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Nix this season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Ducks. K Camden Lewis delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Cardinal and the Washington Huskies last week was not a total blowout, but with Stanford falling 40-22 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Stanford was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Michael Wilson, who caught six passes for two TDs and 176 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Wilson's 78-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Oregon is now 3-1 while Stanford sits at 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 86.5 on average. As for the Cardinal, they come into the game boasting the 29th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 17-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon.