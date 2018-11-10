Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Virginia Tech 4-4

What to Know

Pittsburgh are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.44 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Virginia Tech at 4:30 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Pittsburgh have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Pittsburgh were able to grind out a solid victory over Virginia last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was Darrin Hall, who rushed for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech came up short against Boston College, falling 21-31.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 5-4 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. Virginia Tech's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Pittsburgh defensive front that amassed five sacks against Virginia, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $17.32

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Hokies.

This season, Pittsburgh are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.

  • 2017 - Virginia Tech Hokies 20 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 14
  • 2016 - Pittsburgh Panthers 36 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 39
  • 2015 - Virginia Tech Hokies 13 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 17
