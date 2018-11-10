Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Virginia Tech 4-4

What to Know

Pittsburgh are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.44 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Virginia Tech at 4:30 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Pittsburgh have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Pittsburgh were able to grind out a solid victory over Virginia last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was Darrin Hall, who rushed for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech came up short against Boston College, falling 21-31.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 5-4 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. Virginia Tech's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Pittsburgh defensive front that amassed five sacks against Virginia, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.32

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Hokies.

This season, Pittsburgh are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.