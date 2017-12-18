WATCH: Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola help award Texas Tech walk-on scholarship

Let's take a guess and say this made the day of walk-on Justus Parker

Texas Tech defensive back Justus Parker isn't your run-of-the-mill college football player. The redshirt sophomore transferred from Texas Lutheran following the 2015 season and earned his way into the starting lineup this season following an impressive game against Kansas in which he had a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception. 

But as a walk-on for the Red Raiders, he hadn't yet earned a scholarship ... until now. During a team meeting on Monday, Parker was informed that he was being placed on scholarship. There (by recorded video) to inform Parker of the news were New England Patriots wide receiver and former Texas Tech standout Danny Amendola along with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Parker became a staple of the Red Raiders defense in the second half of the season with 39 tackles, three forced fumbles and two passes broken up in the final seven games. 

These videos are always great reminders: walk-ons work hard day after day and almost never receive any of the attention. Parker has done a lot to be a key component of the Red Raiders defense. To get a scholarship is a deserved reward for that hard work, but getting a shoutout from a Texas Tech great and Gronk in front of the entire team has to be unlike anything Parker could have imagined. Well done.  

