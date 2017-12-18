WATCH: Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola help award Texas Tech walk-on scholarship
Let's take a guess and say this made the day of walk-on Justus Parker
Texas Tech defensive back Justus Parker isn't your run-of-the-mill college football player. The redshirt sophomore transferred from Texas Lutheran following the 2015 season and earned his way into the starting lineup this season following an impressive game against Kansas in which he had a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception.
But as a walk-on for the Red Raiders, he hadn't yet earned a scholarship ... until now. During a team meeting on Monday, Parker was informed that he was being placed on scholarship. There (by recorded video) to inform Parker of the news were New England Patriots wide receiver and former Texas Tech standout Danny Amendola along with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
You can watch the full video below:
HUGE thanks to @DannyAmendola and @RobGronkowski for having a special part in making a dream come true for @justus_parker. #chills#PatriotWay#WreckEmpic.twitter.com/qJJZwdeeEW— Kliff Kingsbury (@TTUKingsbury) December 18, 2017
Parker became a staple of the Red Raiders defense in the second half of the season with 39 tackles, three forced fumbles and two passes broken up in the final seven games.
These videos are always great reminders: walk-ons work hard day after day and almost never receive any of the attention. Parker has done a lot to be a key component of the Red Raiders defense. To get a scholarship is a deserved reward for that hard work, but getting a shoutout from a Texas Tech great and Gronk in front of the entire team has to be unlike anything Parker could have imagined. Well done.
-
GameDay creates violation at Ohio State
Ohio State reportedly violated NCAA rules on an official visit due in part to the ESPN sho...
-
WR Van Jefferson to transfer to Florida
The exodus from Oxford, Mississippi, continued on Monday
-
Patterson will not sue over eligibility
Patterson is looking to play immediately after transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan
-
Grading every 2017 college coaching hire
From Chip Kelly to Billy Napier, did these schools and coaches make the right calls this silly...
-
College football bowl game odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every college bowl game 10,000 times, with surprising...
-
Boca Raton Bowl pick, TV info: FAU-Akron
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday
Add a Comment