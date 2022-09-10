Who's Playing

Howard @ South Florida

Current Records: Howard 0-2; South Florida 0-1

Last Season Records: South Florida 2-10; Howard 3-8

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their painful 50-21 loss to the BYU Cougars might stick with them for a while. The Bulls were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7. No one had a standout game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from RB Brian Battie and RB Jaren Mangham.

Meanwhile, Howard was close but no cigar last week as they fell 31-28 to the Hampton Pirates.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.