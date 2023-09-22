Who's Playing

No. 18 Duke Blue Devils @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Duke 3-0, UConn 0-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the UConn Huskies at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Duke are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while UConn will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Duke took their victory against Northwestern by a conclusive 38-14.

QB Riley Leonard looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of RB Jordan Waters, who rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored UConn on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 24-17 to FIU.

RB Devontae Houston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 126 yards, and also picked up 37 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Duke shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Duke's victory lifted them to 3-0 while UConn's loss dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if Duke can repeat their recent success, or if UConn bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Duke is a big 21.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

