Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)

Current records: Virginia Tech 5-3; Boston College 6-3

What to Know

Virginia Tech will be playing at home against Boston College at at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.

Virginia Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 28-49 punch to the gut against Georgia Tech last Thursday. A silver lining for Virginia Tech was the play of Ryan Willis, who passed for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. Willis has now scored at least one touchdown in the past five games.

Meanwhile, Boston College had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-14 win over Miami (Fla.).

Boston College's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. In Boston College's victory, Anthony Brown accumulated 152 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground on 7 carries and AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries. We'll see if Virginia Tech have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 PM ET

Saturday at 3:45 PM ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.50

Prediction

The Eagles are a slight 2 point favorite against the Hokies.

This season, Virginia Tech are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 5-2-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last 4 years.

2017 - Boston College Eagles 10 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 23

2016 - Virginia Tech Hokies 49 vs. Boston College Eagles 0

2015 - Boston College Eagles 10 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 26

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 50 degrees.