Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech Hokies (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
Current records: Virginia Tech 5-3; Boston College 6-3
What to Know
Virginia Tech will be playing at home against Boston College at at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.
Virginia Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 28-49 punch to the gut against Georgia Tech last Thursday. A silver lining for Virginia Tech was the play of Ryan Willis, who passed for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. Willis has now scored at least one touchdown in the past five games.
Meanwhile, Boston College had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-14 win over Miami (Fla.).
Boston College's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. In Boston College's victory, Anthony Brown accumulated 152 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground on 7 carries and AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries. We'll see if Virginia Tech have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Prediction
The Eagles are a slight 2 point favorite against the Hokies.
This season, Virginia Tech are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
Virginia Tech have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Boston College Eagles 10 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 23
- 2016 - Virginia Tech Hokies 49 vs. Boston College Eagles 0
- 2015 - Boston College Eagles 10 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 26
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 50 degrees.
