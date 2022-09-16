Who's Playing

No. 23 Pittsburgh @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Broncos were able to grind out a solid win over the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, winning 37-30. WMU's RB La'Darius Jefferson looked sharp as he punched in three rushing touchdowns. Jefferson had some trouble finding his footing against the Michigan State Spartans last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Pitt fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-27. The losing side was boosted by RB Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for one TD and 154 yards on 25 carries. That touchdown -- a 76-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if WMU can add another positive mark to their record or if Pitt can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Western Michigan's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.