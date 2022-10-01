Who's Playing

New Hampshire @ Western Michigan

Current Records: New Hampshire 3-1; Western Michigan 1-3

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the New Hampshire Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET. New Hampshire should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Broncos will be looking to get back in the win column.

WMU has to be hurting after a devastating 34-6 defeat at the hands of the San Jose State Spartans last week. One thing holding WMU back was the mediocre play of QB Mareyohn Hrabowski, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 56 yards on eight attempts.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire made easy work of the Towson Tigers last week and carried off a 37-14 win.

WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Broncos are now 1-3 while the Wildcats sit at a mirror-image 3-1. New Hampshire is 1-1 after wins this year, and WMU is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.90

Odds

The Broncos are a big 16-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.